Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 42,550 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,550 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,923,914. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

