Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,835,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,067,000 after purchasing an additional 137,421 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 35.0% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.5% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.