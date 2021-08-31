Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $5.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,914.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,929.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,685.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,405.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,231 shares of company stock valued at $358,439,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

