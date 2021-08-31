Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

NYSE:WD traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,601. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average is $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 65.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $2,234,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

