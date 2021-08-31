Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Trading 6.7% Higher

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.88 and last traded at $108.88. 2,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 155,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $12,328,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $21,031,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 28.1% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 19,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 12.6% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 14.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.