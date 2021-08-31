Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lifted by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 790,941 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,538,000 after purchasing an additional 108,450 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 81,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,364,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

WMT traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $148.05. 452,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,267,791. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

