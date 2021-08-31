Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lessened by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 134,068 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,321 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 20.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.5% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.06. 105,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,336,647. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.