Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 581.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,235 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,321 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 20.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13.5% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $147.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.85. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $413.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

