Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after buying an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,160,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,310,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.90. 92,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,336,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.85. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $414.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

