Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lifted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.21. The stock had a trading volume of 179,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,791. The firm has a market cap of $415.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $53,301,911.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,659,592.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

