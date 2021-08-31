Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.200-$6.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.400 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.59.

WMT stock opened at $147.70 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at $213,521,719.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

