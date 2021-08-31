Walmart (WMT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) in the last few weeks:

8/30/2021 – Walmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Walmart had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Walmart was given a new $166.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/19/2021 – Walmart had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

8/18/2021 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $158.00 to $166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $152.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Walmart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Walmart has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company’s e-commerce growth rate decelerated in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, as it lapped exceptional growth in the year-ago period. Also, Walmart saw more customers shopping at stores than online. That said, management projects global e-commerce sales to reach $75 billion in fiscal 2022. Walmart has long been gaining on its e-commerce initiatives, especially efforts to enhance delivery. This, along with focus on improving store experience, fueled the company in the second quarter, wherein earnings and sales rose year over year. Increased share in U.S. grocery and strong advertising business were upsides, while divestitures related to Walmart International somewhat hurt revenues. Walmart raised its fiscal 2022 view, though high wage costs and supply-chain hurdles pose threats.”

8/18/2021 – Walmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

8/18/2021 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Walmart had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

8/13/2021 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Walmart was given a new $158.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/5/2021 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.89. The stock had a trading volume of 326,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $414.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 451,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $66,545,364.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,239,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650,709.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

