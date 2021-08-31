Walter S. Woltosz Sells 8,803 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,648. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 63.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

