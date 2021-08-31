WandX (WAND) Price Hits $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One WandX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WandX has a market capitalization of $98,893.08 and approximately $115.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WandX has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WandX

WAND is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

