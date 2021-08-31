Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 29th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 819,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

HCC stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. 512,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,671. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth about $3,764,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 16.4% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 765,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 107,679 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,555,000 after acquiring an additional 320,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

