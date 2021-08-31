Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Short Interest Up 21.3% in August

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE WPG traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,828. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Washington Prime Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($2.10). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 56.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

