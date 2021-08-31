Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. Sells 13,010 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:WTS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.57. 110,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,389. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.58. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.42 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,297,000 after acquiring an additional 221,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after acquiring an additional 65,266 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

