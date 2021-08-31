Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $20.11 million and $556,661.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001028 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00131293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00162417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.98 or 0.07298571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,770.65 or 1.00311736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.50 or 0.00850398 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

