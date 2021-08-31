WaykiChain (WICC) Market Capitalization Reaches $35.77 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $35.77 million and $5.53 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.41 or 0.00855222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00103729 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

