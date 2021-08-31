WazirX Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $445.34 million and approximately $34.75 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00064284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00161055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.79 or 0.07282062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,958.20 or 1.00168145 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.18 or 0.00819506 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

