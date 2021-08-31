Webflix Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WFX)

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Webflix Token has a total market capitalization of $85,794.90 and approximately $177.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webflix Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Webflix Token Coin Profile

WFX is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,314,984,493 coins. Webflix Token’s official website is www.webflix.io . Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

Buying and Selling Webflix Token

