Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO) in the last few weeks:
- 8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$144.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$138.00 to C$144.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$146.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$139.00 to C$149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$143.00 to C$149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$139.00 to C$148.00.
- 8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$138.00 to C$144.00.
- 8/24/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$139.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$147.00.
- 8/13/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$126.00 to C$127.00.
Shares of TSE BMO traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$125.75. 1,243,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,552. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$75.92 and a 1 year high of C$132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$126.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$119.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 39.52%.
Featured Story: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.