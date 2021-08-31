Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO) in the last few weeks:

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$144.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$138.00 to C$144.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$146.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$139.00 to C$149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$143.00 to C$149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$139.00 to C$148.00.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$138.00 to C$144.00.

8/24/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$139.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$147.00.

8/13/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$126.00 to C$127.00.

Shares of TSE BMO traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$125.75. 1,243,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,552. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$75.92 and a 1 year high of C$132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$126.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$119.39.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.