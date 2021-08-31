Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hannover Rück (HNR1)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hannover Rück (FRA: HNR1) recently:

8/31/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €187.00 ($220.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/17/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €187.00 ($220.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/12/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/10/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/6/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/6/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/6/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €174.00 ($204.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/5/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/5/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €177.00 ($208.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/5/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €187.00 ($220.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/5/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/26/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/14/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €177.00 ($208.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of FRA HNR1 traded down €1.00 ($1.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €155.15 ($182.53). The stock had a trading volume of 47,041 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €146.77 and a 200-day moving average of €148.24. Hannover Rück SE has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.