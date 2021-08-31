Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,744 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.56% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $23,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 18.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.

WRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

