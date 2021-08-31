Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,526,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164,754 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.37% of Welltower worth $126,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Welltower by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 311,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after buying an additional 28,344 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,701,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,426,000 after purchasing an additional 97,946 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,216. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.52.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

