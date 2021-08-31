West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.13% of West Fraser Timber worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

NYSE:WFG traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $77.86. 26,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.2068 dividend. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

WFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.