West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:WST opened at $451.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.38. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $452.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.