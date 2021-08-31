West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for about 1.4% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.11% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $28,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,862 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE:WST traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $451.62. The stock had a trading volume of 488,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,054. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $456.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.49.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.