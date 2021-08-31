West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Boosted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after acquiring an additional 176,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after buying an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after buying an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,386,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,058,000 after buying an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $450.64. 3,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,368. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.38. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $452.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

