Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 465,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 60,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of DMO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,267. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

