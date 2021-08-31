Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Up 27.4% in August

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the July 29th total of 6,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 150,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,479 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.78. Western Digital has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

