Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

Shares of WDC traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 130,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,331. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

