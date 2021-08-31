Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the July 29th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on WES. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 3.95. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 50.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Mariner LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 272,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,411 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $17,489,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

