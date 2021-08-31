Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Lifted by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 276,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 39,496 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 40,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,134,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. 179,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,274. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

