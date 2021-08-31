Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,192 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

