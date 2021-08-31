Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

UP stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $15.00.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.