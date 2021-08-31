Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.54

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 67842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

