Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Update

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,146,300 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 7,562,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 125.2 days.
Whitecap Resources stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
