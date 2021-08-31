Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Update

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,146,300 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 7,562,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 125.2 days.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.