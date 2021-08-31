WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $819.99 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $819.99 million and approximately $21.17 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00051718 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00025800 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008331 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 938,372,250 coins and its circulating supply is 738,372,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

