Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
FREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.
About Whole Earth Brands
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
