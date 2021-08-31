Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

FREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $470.68 million, a P/E ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.