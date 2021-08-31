Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBRBY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of WBRBY stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.95.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

