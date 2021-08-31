Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Down 21.5% in August

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the July 29th total of 80,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 2,053 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $26,175.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,860 shares of company stock valued at $36,465 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 384.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 million, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.04. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

