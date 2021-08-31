Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.33 Million

Analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce $101.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $112.66 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $104.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $384.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.20 million to $395.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $492.21 million, with estimates ranging from $474.41 million to $510.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Willdan Group.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

WLDN opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.20 million, a PE ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $210,721.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,697.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,109 shares of company stock worth $749,880 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 997,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 290,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 236,709 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 57,779 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

