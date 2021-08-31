Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $405.82

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 405.82 ($5.30) and traded as low as GBX 398 ($5.20). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 398 ($5.20), with a volume of 50,772 shares trading hands.

WIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. The firm has a market cap of £495.51 million and a PE ratio of 12.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 417.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 405.82.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

