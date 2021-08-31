Wing Finance (WING) Market Cap Hits $40.23 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00133273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00161329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.77 or 0.07546341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,331.23 or 1.00506635 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00814782 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

