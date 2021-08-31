WINk Hits 1-Day Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.55 or 0.00359863 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

