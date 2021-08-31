Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $939.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report sales of $939.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $980.50 million and the lowest is $889.00 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $737.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.19. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

