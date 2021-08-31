Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Trading Down 2.5%

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.20. 3,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 146,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

Wirecard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

