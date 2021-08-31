WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Shares Down 0.5%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.35 and last traded at $79.59. Approximately 52,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 127,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 805,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,447,000 after buying an additional 302,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 29,081 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 129,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 72,003 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

