WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.08 and last traded at $50.10. 9,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 17,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 68,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.